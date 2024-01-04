Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

LUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Gold

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Corporate insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$15.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.29.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.8041287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.