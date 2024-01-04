Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 5.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 3,864,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,698,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Lyft Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,972. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

