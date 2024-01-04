MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMD opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

