Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MTEX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.20.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
