Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

