Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 239.79, a PEG ratio of 194.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 1,181.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 645,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 852,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

