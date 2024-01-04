Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 301 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

