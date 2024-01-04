Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

