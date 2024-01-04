Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

