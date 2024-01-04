MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

