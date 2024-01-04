MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

