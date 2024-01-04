MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

