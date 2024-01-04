MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
