Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAA. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of MAA opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

