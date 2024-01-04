Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

HIE opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

