Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
HIE opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
