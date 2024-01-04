Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

