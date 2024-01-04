Mission Wealth Management LP Has $259,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

