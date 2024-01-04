Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $78.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

