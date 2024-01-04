monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $171.92 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.63 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in monday.com by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 149,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

