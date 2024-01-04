Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.29.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

