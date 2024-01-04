Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Issue Dividend of $3.45

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 3.4546 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Mondi Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Get Mondi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,355 ($17.25) to GBX 1,338 ($17.04) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,300 ($16.55) to GBX 1,485 ($18.91) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.