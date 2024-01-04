Monte Financial Group LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $380.53 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

