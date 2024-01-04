Morgan Stanley Increases Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $4.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s previous close.
Lufax Trading Down 3.1 %
LU opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
