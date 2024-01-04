Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

