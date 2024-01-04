Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $352.00 at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $333.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $311.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $197,322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

