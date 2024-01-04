NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

