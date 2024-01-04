Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
