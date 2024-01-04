Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NAVI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

