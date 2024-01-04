nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.70. nCino shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 67,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.