NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

