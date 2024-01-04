NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

NTST has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.53.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NYSE NTST opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after acquiring an additional 466,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.