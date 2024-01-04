Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $133.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock worth $7,549,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

