New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

