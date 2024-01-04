New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) versus Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital -7.10% 8.01% 0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $8.60 million 6.46 -$89.08 million ($1.96) -4.68

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

