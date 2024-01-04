NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) versus Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Head to Head Survey

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Snow Lake Resources and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexGen Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.41%. Given NexGen Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexGen Energy is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$11.48 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.23) -28.91

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -13.21% -10.61%

Summary

Snow Lake Resources beats NexGen Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.