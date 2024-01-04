Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.94.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

