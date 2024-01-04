NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.