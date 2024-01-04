Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.22. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 416,402 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

