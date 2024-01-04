Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

