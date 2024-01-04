ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $85.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of ON opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

