OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

