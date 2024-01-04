Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

