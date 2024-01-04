ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

