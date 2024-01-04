OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 5.9%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82. 287,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 481,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

OppFi Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OppFi by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OppFi by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.



