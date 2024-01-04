O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

ORLY stock opened at $943.71 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

