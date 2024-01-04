Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $155.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,078,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

