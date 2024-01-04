Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

PPBI stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

