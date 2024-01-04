Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,183.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

PLMR opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

