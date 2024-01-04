Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 341 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $18,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,475.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

