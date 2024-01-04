Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at $45,197,546.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE FNA opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

