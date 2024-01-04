Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 396,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after purchasing an additional 347,812 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 99.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.